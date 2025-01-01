Menu
James Stewart
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Stewart
James Stewart
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Stewart
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best TV Actor - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1959
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1982
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1969
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1962
Best Actor
Winner
