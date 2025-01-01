Menu
Anna Maxwell Martin
Awards and nominations of Anna Maxwell Martin
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Nominee
