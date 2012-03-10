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Michael Dorn Michael Dorn
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Dorn

Michael Dorn

Michael Dorn

Date of Birth
22 December 1968
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
10 March 2012
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Star Trek: The Next Generation 8.5
Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987)
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 8.0
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993)
Star Trek: Enterprise 7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Three 5.9
Three 3
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2010, Germany
Watch trailer
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series 6.6
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2003, USA/Canada
Star Trek: Enterprise 7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 8
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Star Trek: The Next Generation 8.5
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
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