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About
Filmography
Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn
Date of Birth
22 December 1968
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
10 March 2012
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.5
Star Trek: The Next Generation
(1987)
8.0
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
(1993)
7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2010
2003
2001
1993
1987
All
5
Films
1
TV Shows
4
Actor
3
Director
2
5.9
Three
3
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2003, USA/Canada
7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
8
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
8.5
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
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