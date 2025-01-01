Menu
Awards and nominations of Sergey Dvortsevoy

Sergey Dvortsevoy
Cannes Film Festival 2008 Cannes Film Festival 2008
Un Certain Regard Award
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Winner
Award of the Youth
Winner
Golden Camera
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival 1998 St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival 1998
Golden Centaur Award
Winner
