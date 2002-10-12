Menu
Iris Apatow
Iris Apatow
Iris Apatow
Iris Apatow
Iris Apatow
Date of Birth
12 October 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Knocked Up
(2006)
6.2
This Is 40
(2012)
6.0
Sausage Party
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2016
2012
2009
2006
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Young Werther
Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.2
The Bubble
The Bubble
Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6
Sausage Party
Sausage Party
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
This Is 40
This Is 40
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Funny People
Funny People
Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Knocked Up
Knocked Up
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2006, USA
Ballerina Overdrive
Pretty Lethal
Action, Thriller
, USA
