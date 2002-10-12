Iris Apatow

Menu
Date of Birth
12 October 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Knocked Up 7.1
Knocked Up (2006)
This Is 40 6.2
This Is 40 (2012)
Sausage Party 6.0
Sausage Party (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Bubble 5.2
The Bubble
Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Sausage Party 6
Sausage Party
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
This Is 40 6.2
This Is 40
Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Funny People 5.9
Funny People
Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Knocked Up 7.1
Knocked Up
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
Ballerina Overdrive Pretty Lethal
Action, Thriller , USA
