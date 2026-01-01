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Liliya Kondrova Liliya Kondrova
Kinoafisha Persons Liliya Kondrova

Liliya Kondrova

Liliya Kondrova

Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Koroleva igry 6.8
Koroleva igry (2014)
Praktika 5.7
Praktika (2014)
Krov ne voda 5.4
Krov ne voda (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tagraj
Tagraj
Action, Detective, Crime 2026, Russia
Blondinka i bryunetka
Blondinka i bryunetka
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Poka vse doma
Poka vse doma
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Kem my ne stanem 2.1
Kem my ne stanem Kem my ne stanem
Romantic 2018, Russia
Praktika 5.7
Praktika
Drama 2014, Russia
Koroleva igry 6.8
Koroleva igry
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Zakon obratnogo volshebstva
Zakon obratnogo volshebstva
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2010, Russia
Sapsan 3D
Sapsan 3D
Family, Animation 2010, Russia
Krov ne voda 5.4
Krov ne voda
Romantic, Drama, 2009, Russia
Novogodnyaya zasada 5.1
Novogodnyaya zasada Novogodnyaya zasada
Comedy, Detective 2008, Russia
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