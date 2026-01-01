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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Liliya Kondrova
Liliya Kondrova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliya Kondrova
Liliya Kondrova
Liliya Kondrova
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
6.8
Koroleva igry
(2014)
5.7
Praktika
(2014)
5.4
Krov ne voda
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2023
2018
2014
2010
2009
2008
All
10
Films
3
TV Shows
7
Actress
10
Tagraj
Action, Detective, Crime
2026, Russia
Blondinka i bryunetka
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Poka vse doma
Romantic,
2023, Russia
2.1
Kem my ne stanem
Kem my ne stanem
Romantic
2018, Russia
5.7
Praktika
Drama
2014, Russia
6.8
Koroleva igry
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Zakon obratnogo volshebstva
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2010, Russia
Sapsan 3D
Family, Animation
2010, Russia
5.4
Krov ne voda
Romantic, Drama,
2009, Russia
5.1
Novogodnyaya zasada
Novogodnyaya zasada
Comedy, Detective
2008, Russia
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