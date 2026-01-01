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Jean Gabin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean Gabin
Jean Gabin
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean Gabin
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1951
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1959
Best Actor
Winner
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