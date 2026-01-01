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Kinoafisha Persons Jean Gabin Awards

Awards and nominations of Jean Gabin

Jean Gabin
Awards and nominations of Jean Gabin
BAFTA Awards 1960 BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954 Venice Film Festival 1954
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1951 Venice Film Festival 1951
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1971 Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1959 Berlin International Film Festival 1959
Best Actor
Winner
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