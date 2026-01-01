Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Guillaume Nicloux Awards

Awards and nominations of Guillaume Nicloux

Guillaume Nicloux
Awards and nominations of Guillaume Nicloux
Cannes Film Festival 2015 Cannes Film Festival 2015
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2013 Berlin International Film Festival 2013
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more