Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Fernanda Montenegro
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fernanda Montenegro
Fernanda Montenegro
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fernanda Montenegro
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree