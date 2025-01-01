Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Fernanda Montenegro Awards

Awards and nominations of Fernanda Montenegro

Fernanda Montenegro
Awards and nominations of Fernanda Montenegro
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998 Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more