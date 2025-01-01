Menu
Andrey Terentev
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Terentev

Date of Birth
14 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Black Hunters 6.9
Black Hunters (2008)
Gena Beton 5.8
Gena Beton (2013)
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg 4.8
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 3 TV Shows 9 Actor 12
Filin 3
Filin 3
Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
Filin 2
Filin 2
Detective, Drama, Comedy 2023, Russia
Krutye mery
Krutye mery
Drama, Action, Detective 2023, Russia
Filin
Filin
Detective 2021, Russia
Presumption of Innocence
Presumption of Innocence
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2020, Russia
Odin
Odin
Drama, Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
Realizaciya
Realizaciya
Crime, Detective 2019, Russia
Podsudimyj
Podsudimyj
Crime, Mystery 2019, Russia
Gena Beton 5.8
Gena Beton Gena Beton
Comedy 2013, Russia
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg 4.8
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg Golfstrim pod aysbergom
Drama, Fantasy 2011, Russia / Latvia
We Are from the Future
We Are from the Future
Drama, Sci-Fi, War 2010, Russia
Black Hunters 6.9
Black Hunters My iz budushchego
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
