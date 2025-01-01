Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Terentev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Terentev
Andrey Terentev
Date of Birth
14 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
6.9
Black Hunters
(2008)
5.8
Gena Beton
(2013)
4.8
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
War
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2020
2019
2013
2011
2010
2008
All
12
Films
3
TV Shows
9
Actor
12
Filin 3
Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
Filin 2
Detective, Drama, Comedy
2023, Russia
Krutye mery
Drama, Action, Detective
2023, Russia
Filin
Detective
2021, Russia
Presumption of Innocence
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2020, Russia
Odin
Drama, Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
Realizaciya
Crime, Detective
2019, Russia
Podsudimyj
Crime, Mystery
2019, Russia
5.8
Gena Beton
Gena Beton
Comedy
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Gulf Stream Under the Iceberg
Golfstrim pod aysbergom
Drama, Fantasy
2011, Russia / Latvia
Watch trailer
We Are from the Future
Drama, Sci-Fi, War
2010, Russia
6.9
Black Hunters
My iz budushchego
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree