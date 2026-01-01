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Aleksei Vojtyuk
Aleksei Vojtyuk Aleksei Vojtyuk
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksei Vojtyuk

Aleksei Vojtyuk

Aleksei Vojtyuk

Date of Birth
14 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

After the Rain, on Thursday 7.5
After the Rain, on Thursday (1985)
The Little Cat 7.3
The Little Cat (1996)
Three Wishes for Cinderella 6.8
Three Wishes for Cinderella (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Three Wishes for Cinderella 6.8
Three Wishes for Cinderella
Animation 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chernye nachinayut – belye vyigryvayut
Chernye nachinayut – belye vyigryvayut
Detective 2024, Russia
Drakoshiya
Drakoshiya
Adventure, Family, Comedy 2022, Russia
Pinocchio: A True Story 3.4
Pinocchio: A True Story Pinokkio. Pravdivaya istoriya
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Turbozavry, vperyod! 5.7
Turbozavry, vperyod! Turbozavry, vperyod!
Animation, Children's 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Zebra v kletocku
Zebra v kletocku
Children's 2020, Russia
Detektiv na million
Detektiv na million
Detective 2020, Russia
The Little Cat 7.3
The Little Cat Kotyonok
Romantic, Family 1996, Russia
After the Rain, on Thursday 7.5
After the Rain, on Thursday Posle dozhdichka, v chetverg
Family 1985, USSR
Shutki v storonu 5.3
Shutki v storonu Shutki v storonu
Comedy, Musical 1984, USSR
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