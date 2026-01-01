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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksei Vojtyuk
Aleksei Vojtyuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksei Vojtyuk
Aleksei Vojtyuk
Aleksei Vojtyuk
Date of Birth
14 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
After the Rain, on Thursday
(1985)
7.3
The Little Cat
(1996)
6.8
Three Wishes for Cinderella
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Detective
Fairy Tale
Family
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
2022
2020
1996
1985
1984
All
10
Films
6
TV Shows
4
Actor
10
6.8
Three Wishes for Cinderella
Animation
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Chernye nachinayut – belye vyigryvayut
Detective
2024, Russia
Drakoshiya
Adventure, Family, Comedy
2022, Russia
3.4
Pinocchio: A True Story
Pinokkio. Pravdivaya istoriya
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Turbozavry, vperyod!
Turbozavry, vperyod!
Animation, Children's
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Zebra v kletocku
Children's
2020, Russia
Detektiv na million
Detective
2020, Russia
7.3
The Little Cat
Kotyonok
Romantic, Family
1996, Russia
7.5
After the Rain, on Thursday
Posle dozhdichka, v chetverg
Family
1985, USSR
5.3
Shutki v storonu
Shutki v storonu
Comedy, Musical
1984, USSR
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