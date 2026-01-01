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Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Kinoafisha Persons Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov

Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov

Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov

Date of Birth
22 January 1917
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
24 September 1989
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Dead Souls 7.6
Dead Souls (1960)
Destruction of the Squadron 7.2
Destruction of the Squadron (1965)
Your Contemporary 7.0
Your Contemporary (1968)

Filmography

Luchshiye gody
Luchshiye gody Luchshiye gody
Drama 1984, USSR
The Kind-Hearted Ones 6.3
The Kind-Hearted Ones Dobryaki
Comedy 1979, USSR
Skvorets i Lira 4.3
Skvorets i Lira Skvorets i Lira
Drama 1974, USSR
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Malchiki 6.5
Malchiki Malchiki
Musical, Family 1971, USSR
Your Contemporary 7
Your Contemporary Твой современник
Drama 1968, USSR
The Mysterious Wall 6.5
The Mysterious Wall Tainstvennaya stena
Drama, History 1967, USSR
To the attention of all citizens and organizations 6.3
To the attention of all citizens and organizations To the attention of all citizens and organizations
Children's 1965, USSR
Destruction of the Squadron 7.2
Destruction of the Squadron Destruction of the Squadron
Drama, War 1965, USSR
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