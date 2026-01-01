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Filmography
Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Yury Leonidowitsch Leonidov
Date of Birth
22 January 1917
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
24 September 1989
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Dead Souls
(1960)
7.2
Destruction of the Squadron
(1965)
7.0
Your Contemporary
(1968)
Filmography
Luchshiye gody
Luchshiye gody
Drama
1984, USSR
6.3
The Kind-Hearted Ones
Dobryaki
Comedy
1979, USSR
4.3
Skvorets i Lira
Skvorets i Lira
Drama
1974, USSR
Watch trailer
6.5
Malchiki
Malchiki
Musical, Family
1971, USSR
7
Your Contemporary
Твой современник
Drama
1968, USSR
6.5
The Mysterious Wall
Tainstvennaya stena
Drama, History
1967, USSR
6.3
To the attention of all citizens and organizations
To the attention of all citizens and organizations
Children's
1965, USSR
7.2
Destruction of the Squadron
Destruction of the Squadron
Drama, War
1965, USSR
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