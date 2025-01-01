Menu
Graham Norton
Awards
Awards
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
