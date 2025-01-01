Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Graham Norton Awards

Awards and nominations of Graham Norton

Graham Norton
Awards and nominations of Graham Norton
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Entertainment Programme
Winner
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
 Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
 Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
 Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Comedy Entertainment Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Entertainment Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more