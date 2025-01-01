Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
David Mitchell
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Mitchell
David Mitchell
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Mitchell
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Outstanding Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree