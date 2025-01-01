Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons David Mitchell Awards

Awards and nominations of David Mitchell

David Mitchell
Awards and nominations of David Mitchell
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Comedy Performance
Winner
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Entertainment Performance
Nominee
 Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Outstanding Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
 Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more