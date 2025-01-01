Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jonathan Banks Awards

Awards and nominations of Jonathan Banks

Jonathan Banks
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Banks
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more