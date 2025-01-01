Menu
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Banks
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Banks
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
