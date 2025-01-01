Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Peter Farrelly
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Farrelly
Peter Farrelly
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peter Farrelly
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Director
Winner
Razzie Awards 2019
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree