Kinoafisha Persons Peter Farrelly Awards

Awards and nominations of Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly
Awards and nominations of Peter Farrelly
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Director
Winner
Razzie Awards 2019 Razzie Awards 2019
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2018 Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Winner
