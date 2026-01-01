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Edmond Keosayan
Edmond Keosayan Edmond Keosayan
Kinoafisha Persons Edmond Keosayan

Edmond Keosayan

Edmond Keosayan

Date of Birth
9 October 1936
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 April 1994
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

When September Comes 7.7
When September Comes (1976)
7.6
Men (1973)
The Elusive Avengers 7.6
The Elusive Avengers (1966)

Filmography

Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
When September Comes 7.7
When September Comes Kogda nastupaet sentyabr
Drama, Family 1976, USSR
7.6
Men The Men
Romantic, Comedy 1973, USSR
The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers 6.7
The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers Korona Rossiyskoy Imperii, ili Snova Neulovimye
Action, History, Adventure 1970, USSR
The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers 7.4
The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers Novye priklyucheniya neulovimykh
Adventure, Action 1968, USSR
The Elusive Avengers 7.6
The Elusive Avengers The Elusive Revengers
Action, Family, Adventure 1966, USSR
Watch trailer
The Cook 6.4
The Cook Stryapukha
Romantic, Comedy 1965, USSR
Where Are You Now, Maxim? 6.7
Where Are You Now, Maxim? Gde ty teper, Maksim?
Drama 1965, USSR
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