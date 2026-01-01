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Filmography
Edmond Keosayan
Edmond Keosayan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edmond Keosayan
Edmond Keosayan
Edmond Keosayan
Date of Birth
9 October 1936
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
21 April 1994
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
When September Comes
(1976)
7.6
Men
(1973)
7.6
The Elusive Avengers
(1966)
Filmography
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
7.7
When September Comes
Kogda nastupaet sentyabr
Drama, Family
1976, USSR
7.6
Men
The Men
Romantic, Comedy
1973, USSR
6.7
The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers
Korona Rossiyskoy Imperii, ili Snova Neulovimye
Action, History, Adventure
1970, USSR
7.4
The New Adventures of the Elusive Avengers
Novye priklyucheniya neulovimykh
Adventure, Action
1968, USSR
7.6
The Elusive Avengers
The Elusive Revengers
Action, Family, Adventure
1966, USSR
Watch trailer
6.4
The Cook
Stryapukha
Romantic, Comedy
1965, USSR
6.7
Where Are You Now, Maxim?
Gde ty teper, Maksim?
Drama
1965, USSR
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