Aleksandr Vysokovsky

Date of Birth
24 August 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Law of the Lawless 6.6
Law of the Lawless (2002)
Putevoy obkhodchik 5.1
Putevoy obkhodchik (2006)
Serdtse vraga 1.0
Serdtse vraga (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 2 TV Shows 8 Writer 4 Director 4 Actor 4
Istrebiteli. Bitva za Krym
Istrebiteli. Bitva za Krym
Drama, War 2024, Russia
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic 2019, Russia
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Ne togo polya yagoda
Ne togo polya yagoda
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Serdtse vraga 1
Serdtse vraga Serdtse vraga
History, Drama 2014, Russia
Buhta propavshih dayverov
Buhta propavshih dayverov
Action, Adventure 2007, Russia
Putevoy obkhodchik 5.1
Putevoy obkhodchik Trackman
Thriller, Horror 2006, Russia
Svoy chelovek
Svoy chelovek
Drama, Adventure 2005, Russia
Law of the Lawless 6.6
Law of the Lawless
Drama, Action, Crime 2002, Russia
