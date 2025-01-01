Menu
Aleksandr Vysokovsky
Aleksandr Vysokovsky
Aleksandr Vysokovsky
Aleksandr Vysokovsky
Aleksandr Vysokovsky
Date of Birth
24 August 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.6
Law of the Lawless
(2002)
5.1
Putevoy obkhodchik
(2006)
1.0
Serdtse vraga
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2024
2021
2019
2017
2016
2014
2007
2006
2005
2002
All
10
Films
2
TV Shows
8
Writer
4
Director
4
Actor
4
Istrebiteli. Bitva za Krym
Drama, War
2024, Russia
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic
2019, Russia
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Ne togo polya yagoda
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
1
Serdtse vraga
Serdtse vraga
History, Drama
2014, Russia
Buhta propavshih dayverov
Action, Adventure
2007, Russia
5.1
Putevoy obkhodchik
Trackman
Thriller, Horror
2006, Russia
Svoy chelovek
Drama, Adventure
2005, Russia
6.6
Law of the Lawless
Drama, Action, Crime
2002, Russia
