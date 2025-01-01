Menu
Takashi Shimura Awards

Awards and nominations of Takashi Shimura

Takashi Shimura
Awards and nominations of Takashi Shimura
BAFTA Awards 1960 BAFTA Awards 1960
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
