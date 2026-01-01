Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Toshiro Mifune Awards

Toshiro Mifune
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981 Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1965 Venice Film Festival 1965
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1961 Venice Film Festival 1961
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
