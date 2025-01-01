Menu
Jack Warden
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Awards and nominations of Jack Warden
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
