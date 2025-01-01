Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jack Warden Awards

Awards and nominations of Jack Warden

Jack Warden
Awards and nominations of Jack Warden
Academy Awards, USA 1979 Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972 Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976 BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more