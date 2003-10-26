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Leonid Filatov 7 photos
Leonid Filatov Leonid Filatov
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Leonid Filatov

Leonid Filatov

Date of Birth
24 December 1946
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 October 2003
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Zerograd 7.7
Zerograd (1989)
Love and Lies 7.7
Love and Lies (1980)
Air Crew 7.5
Air Crew (1980)

Filmography

Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa 6.9
Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa
Comedy, Animation 2008, Russia
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Skaz pro Fedota-streltsa 5.3
Skaz pro Fedota-streltsa Skaz pro Fedota-streltsa
Comedy, Fantasy 2002, Russia
Alisa i bukinist 4.4
Alisa i bukinist Alisa i bukinist
Action, Romantic, Crime 1992, Russia
Zerograd 7.7
Zerograd Gorod Zero
Drama 1989, USSR
Forgotten Melody for a Flute 7.4
Forgotten Melody for a Flute Zabytaya melodiya dlya fleyty
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1987, USSR
Misty Shores 6.4
Misty Shores Mglistye berega
Drama, History 1986, Bulgaria
6.9
Chicherin Chicherin
Drama, Biography 1985, USSR
Success 7.3
Success Uspekh
Drama 1984, USSR
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Photos

Леонид Филатов и Нина Шацкая Леонид Филатов в молодости Леонид Филатов Леонид Филатов в молодости Леонид Филатов Леонид Филатов
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