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7 photos
Leonid Filatov
Leonid Filatov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Filatov
Leonid Filatov
Leonid Filatov
Date of Birth
24 December 1946
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 October 2003
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Zerograd
(1989)
7.7
Love and Lies
(1980)
7.5
Air Crew
(1980)
Filmography
6.9
Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa
Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa
Comedy, Animation
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Skaz pro Fedota-streltsa
Skaz pro Fedota-streltsa
Comedy, Fantasy
2002, Russia
4.4
Alisa i bukinist
Alisa i bukinist
Action, Romantic, Crime
1992, Russia
7.7
Zerograd
Gorod Zero
Drama
1989, USSR
7.4
Forgotten Melody for a Flute
Zabytaya melodiya dlya fleyty
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1987, USSR
6.4
Misty Shores
Mglistye berega
Drama, History
1986, Bulgaria
6.9
Chicherin
Chicherin
Drama, Biography
1985, USSR
7.3
Success
Uspekh
Drama
1984, USSR
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Photos
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