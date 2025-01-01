Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anders Thomas Jensen
Awards and nominations of Anders Thomas Jensen
Anders Thomas Jensen
Awards and nominations of Anders Thomas Jensen
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Sochi International Film Festival 2004
Competition
Winner
