Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jeffrey DeMunn Awards

Awards and nominations of Jeffrey DeMunn

Jeffrey DeMunn
Awards and nominations of Jeffrey DeMunn
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more