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About
Filmography
Linda Kash
Linda Kash
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Kash
Linda Kash
Linda Kash
Date of Birth
17 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Waiting for Guffman
(1996)
6.4
Man of the Year
(2006)
6.4
Jump, Darling
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
2018
2011
2007
2006
2002
1996
All
10
Films
10
Actress
10
5.4
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Untitled PIttsburgh Fall Movie
Falling Together
Drama
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
4.2
The Bet
The Bet
Comedy
2020, Canada / Great Britain
6.4
Jump, Darling
Jump, Darling
Drama
2020, Canada
5.7
Little Italy
Little Italy
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Canada / USA
4.9
Servitude
Servitude
Comedy
2011, Canada
4.3
Are We Done Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
Family, Comedy
2007, USA
6.4
Man of the Year
Man of the Year
Comedy
2006, USA
5.5
Cadet Kelly
Cadet Kelly
Comedy, Family
2002, USA / Canada
7.4
Waiting for Guffman
Waiting for Guffman
Comedy
1996, USA
Watch trailer
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