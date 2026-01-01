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Linda Kash
Linda Kash Linda Kash
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Kash

Linda Kash

Linda Kash

Date of Birth
17 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Waiting for Guffman 7.4
Waiting for Guffman (1996)
Man of the Year 6.4
Man of the Year (2006)
Jump, Darling 6.4
Jump, Darling (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Merry Little Ex-Mas 5.4
A Merry Little Ex-Mas A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Untitled PIttsburgh Fall Movie 6.4
Untitled PIttsburgh Fall Movie Falling Together
Drama 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
The Bet 4.2
The Bet The Bet
Comedy 2020, Canada / Great Britain
Jump, Darling 6.4
Jump, Darling Jump, Darling
Drama 2020, Canada
Little Italy 5.7
Little Italy Little Italy
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Canada / USA
Servitude 4.9
Servitude Servitude
Comedy 2011, Canada
Are We Done Yet? 4.3
Are We Done Yet? Are We Done Yet?
Family, Comedy 2007, USA
Man of the Year 6.4
Man of the Year Man of the Year
Comedy 2006, USA
Cadet Kelly 5.5
Cadet Kelly Cadet Kelly
Comedy, Family 2002, USA / Canada
Waiting for Guffman 7.4
Waiting for Guffman Waiting for Guffman
Comedy 1996, USA
Watch trailer
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