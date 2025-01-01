Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nestor Carbonell
Awards and nominations of Nestor Carbonell
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
