Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Nestor Carbonell Awards

Awards and nominations of Nestor Carbonell

Nestor Carbonell
Awards and nominations of Nestor Carbonell
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more