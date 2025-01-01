Menu
Ingrid Thulin Awards

Awards and nominations of Ingrid Thulin

Ingrid Thulin
Cannes Film Festival 1958 Cannes Film Festival 1958
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
