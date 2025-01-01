Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ingrid Thulin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ingrid Thulin
Ingrid Thulin
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ingrid Thulin
Cannes Film Festival 1958
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree