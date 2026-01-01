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Laurie Murdoch
Laurie Murdoch Laurie Murdoch
Kinoafisha Persons Laurie Murdoch

Laurie Murdoch

Laurie Murdoch

Date of Birth
15 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

It Feeds 6.9
It Feeds (2024)
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther (2024)
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous 5.3
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Feeds 6.9
It Feeds It Feeds
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Young Werther 5.6
Young Werther Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous 5.3
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
Adventure 1998, USA
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