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About
Filmography
Laurie Murdoch
Laurie Murdoch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurie Murdoch
Laurie Murdoch
Laurie Murdoch
Date of Birth
15 April 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
It Feeds
(2024)
5.6
Young Werther
(2024)
5.3
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2024
1998
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.9
It Feeds
It Feeds
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Young Werther
Young Werther
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.3
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
Adventure
1998, USA
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