Kinoafisha Persons Patrick Gallagher Awards

Patrick Gallagher
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Performer in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
