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Filmography
Oleg Akulich
Oleg Akulich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oleg Akulich
Oleg Akulich
Oleg Akulich
Date of Birth
23 December 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Neidealnaya zhenshchina
(2008)
6.6
Schastlivogo puti
(2009)
6.3
Vosmidesyatye
(2012)
Filmography
3.9
Nastenka
Romantic, Detective,
2023, Russia
3.7
Grafomafiya
Grafomafiya
Comedy
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
Chuzhaya milaya
Drama, Romantic,
2015, Russia
5.6
Derevenshchina
Drama, Romantic,
2014, Russia
6.3
Vosmidesyatye
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
6.6
Schastlivogo puti
Schastlivogo puti
Adventure, Drama
2009, Russia
6.7
Neidealnaya zhenshchina
Neidealnaya zhenshchina
Comedy
2008, Russia
6.3
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
Fairy Tale
2007, Russia
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