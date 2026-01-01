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Oleg Akulich Oleg Akulich
Kinoafisha Persons Oleg Akulich

Oleg Akulich

Oleg Akulich

Date of Birth
23 December 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Neidealnaya zhenshchina 6.7
Neidealnaya zhenshchina (2008)
Schastlivogo puti 6.6
Schastlivogo puti (2009)
Vosmidesyatye 6.3
Vosmidesyatye (2012)

Filmography

Nastenka 3.9
Nastenka
Romantic, Detective, 2023, Russia
Grafomafiya 3.7
Grafomafiya Grafomafiya
Comedy 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Chuzhaya milaya 4.6
Chuzhaya milaya
Drama, Romantic, 2015, Russia
Derevenshchina 5.6
Derevenshchina
Drama, Romantic, 2014, Russia
Vosmidesyatye 6.3
Vosmidesyatye
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
Schastlivogo puti 6.6
Schastlivogo puti Schastlivogo puti
Adventure, Drama 2009, Russia
Neidealnaya zhenshchina 6.7
Neidealnaya zhenshchina Neidealnaya zhenshchina
Comedy 2008, Russia
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy 6.3
Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy Zolushka 4x4. Vsyo nachinayetsya s zhelaniy
Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
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