Mark Rydell
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Direction
Nominee
