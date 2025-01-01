Menu
Mark Rydell
Awards and nominations of Mark Rydell
Academy Awards, USA 1982 Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Direction
Nominee
