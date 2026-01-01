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About
Filmography
Lucy Gaskell
Lucy Gaskell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Gaskell
Lucy Gaskell
Lucy Gaskell
Date of Birth
10 July 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.7
Final Score
(2018)
5.6
Vampire Killers
(2009)
5.1
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2018
2009
2005
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
Sandokan
Drama, Action, Adventure
2025, Italy/France
5.7
Final Score
Final Score
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, Great Britain
5.6
Vampire Killers
Lesbian Vampire Killers
Comedy, Action, Horror
2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.1
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God
Fairy Tale
2005, Lithuania / USA
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