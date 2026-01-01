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Lucy Gaskell Lucy Gaskell
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Gaskell

Lucy Gaskell

Lucy Gaskell

Date of Birth
10 July 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Final Score 5.7
Final Score (2018)
Vampire Killers 5.6
Vampire Killers (2009)
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God 5.1
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sandokan
Sandokan
Drama, Action, Adventure 2025, Italy/France
Final Score 5.7
Final Score Final Score
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, Great Britain
Vampire Killers 5.6
Vampire Killers Lesbian Vampire Killers
Comedy, Action, Horror 2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God 5.1
Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God
Fairy Tale 2005, Lithuania / USA
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