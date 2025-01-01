Menu
Laura San Giacomo
Awards and nominations of Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
