Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Laura San Giacomo Awards

Awards and nominations of Laura San Giacomo

Laura San Giacomo
Awards and nominations of Laura San Giacomo
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more