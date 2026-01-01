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Nick Park
Nick Park
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Park
Nick Park
Nick Park
Date of Birth
6 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Wrong Trousers
(1993)
7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
(2023)
7.2
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
(2019)
Filmography
7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Chicken Run Sequel
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7.2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Animation, Comedy, Family
2021, Great Britain
7.2
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2019, USA / Great Britain / France / Belgium / China
Watch trailer
5.3
Early Man
Early Man
Animation
2018, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
6.9
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shaun the Sheep
Adventure, Animation, Family
2015, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7.1
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2005, Great Britain
7.1
Chicken Run
Chicken Run
Animation, Comedy, Family
2000, Great Britain
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