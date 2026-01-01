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Nick Park
Nick Park Nick Park
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Park

Nick Park

Nick Park

Date of Birth
6 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Wrong Trousers 8.3
The Wrong Trousers (1993)
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie 7.2
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie (2019)

Filmography

Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film 7.1
Untitled Wallace and Gromit Film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 7.3
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Chicken Run Sequel
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 7.2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Animation, Comedy, Family 2021, Great Britain
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie 7.2
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2019, USA / Great Britain / France / Belgium / China
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Early Man 5.3
Early Man Early Man
Animation 2018, Great Britain / France
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Shaun the Sheep Movie 6.9
Shaun the Sheep Movie Shaun the Sheep
Adventure, Animation, Family 2015, Great Britain / France
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The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit 7.1
The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit The Wallace & Gromit Movie: Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2005, Great Britain
Chicken Run 7.1
Chicken Run Chicken Run
Animation, Comedy, Family 2000, Great Britain
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