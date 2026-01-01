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Filmography
Loren Berman
Loren Berman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loren Berman
Loren Berman
Loren Berman
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
(2005)
6.4
Sky High
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2005
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Sky High
Sky High
Family, Adventure, Action, Comedy
2005, USA
6.8
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
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