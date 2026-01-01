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Alexei Anisimov Alexei Anisimov
Kinoafisha Persons Alexei Anisimov

Alexei Anisimov

Alexei Anisimov

Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

First on the Moon 6.9
First on the Moon (2005)
Only two 6.1
Only two (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
First on the Moon 6.9
First on the Moon Pervye na Lune
Sci-Fi 2005, Russia
Only two 6.1
Only two Only two
Romantic 1976, USSR
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