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Filmography
Alexei Anisimov
Alexei Anisimov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexei Anisimov
Alexei Anisimov
Alexei Anisimov
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
First on the Moon
(2005)
6.1
Only two
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2005
1976
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
First on the Moon
Pervye na Lune
Sci-Fi
2005, Russia
6.1
Only two
Only two
Romantic
1976, USSR
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