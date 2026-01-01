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Filmography
Nicole Garza
Nicole Garza
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Garza
Nicole Garza
Nicole Garza
Date of Birth
13 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
4.9
Underclassman
(2005)
Filmography
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
4.9
Underclassman
The Underclassman
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy
2005, USA
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