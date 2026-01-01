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Nicole Garza Nicole Garza
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole Garza

Nicole Garza

Nicole Garza

Date of Birth
13 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Underclassman 4.9
Underclassman (2005)

Filmography

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
Underclassman 4.9
Underclassman The Underclassman
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy 2005, USA
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