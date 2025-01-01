Menu
Awards and nominations of Ludacris

Ludacris
Razzie Awards 2019 Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
