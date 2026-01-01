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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Ying Qu
Ying Qu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ying Qu
Ying Qu
Ying Qu
Date of Birth
2 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.4
The Twins Effect II
(2004)
Filmography
5.4
The Twins Effect II
Fa dou daai jin
Adventure, Action, Comedy
2004, Hong Kong
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