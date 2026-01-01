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Ying Qu Ying Qu
Kinoafisha Persons Ying Qu

Ying Qu

Ying Qu

Date of Birth
2 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Twins Effect II 5.4
The Twins Effect II (2004)

Filmography

The Twins Effect II 5.4
The Twins Effect II Fa dou daai jin
Adventure, Action, Comedy 2004, Hong Kong
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