Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Vovchenko Marina Vovchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Vovchenko

Marina Vovchenko

Marina Vovchenko

Date of Birth
23 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Four 6.2
Four (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Four 6.3
Four Four
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2004, Russia / Netherlands
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more