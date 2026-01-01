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Alexandre Brasseur Alexandre Brasseur
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Brasseur

Alexandre Brasseur

Alexandre Brasseur

Date of Birth
29 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Bureau 8.7
The Bureau (2015)
The Collection 6.7
The Collection (2016)
Colt 45 5.8
Colt 45 (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Collection 6.7
The Collection
Drama, Family, Romantic 2016, USA
The Bureau 8.7
The Bureau
Drama 2015, France
Colt 45 5.8
Colt 45 Colt 45
Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama 2014, Belgium / France
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le 5.5
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
Comedy, Romantic 2004, France / Belgium
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