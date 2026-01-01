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About
Filmography
Alexandre Brasseur
Alexandre Brasseur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandre Brasseur
Alexandre Brasseur
Alexandre Brasseur
Date of Birth
29 March 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.7
The Bureau
(2015)
6.7
The Collection
(2016)
5.8
Colt 45
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2015
2014
2004
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
6.7
The Collection
Drama, Family, Romantic
2016, USA
8.7
The Bureau
Drama
2015, France
5.8
Colt 45
Colt 45
Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama
2014, Belgium / France
5.5
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
Comedy, Romantic
2004, France / Belgium
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