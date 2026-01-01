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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Badalucco Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Badalucco

Michael Badalucco
Awards and nominations of Michael Badalucco
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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