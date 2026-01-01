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Michael Badalucco Michael Badalucco
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Badalucco

Michael Badalucco

Michael Badalucco

Date of Birth
20 December 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Léon: The Professional 8.6
Léon: The Professional (1994)
The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There (2001)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Addiction: A 60's Love Story 4.6
Addiction: A 60's Love Story Addiction: A 60's Love Story
Biography, Crime, Drama 2015, USA
Fading Gigolo 6.4
Fading Gigolo Fading Gigolo
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Bewitched 5.8
Bewitched Bewitched
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2005, USA
Pizza My Heart 6
Pizza My Heart Pizza My Heart
Family, Romantic 2005, USA
2BPerfectlyHonest 4.6
2BPerfectlyHonest 2BPerfectlyHonest
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA
The Man Who Wasn't There 8
The Man Who Wasn't There The Man Who Wasn't There
Drama, Crime 2001, Great Britain / USA
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou? O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Comedy, Adventure 2000, Great Britain / USA / France
Two If by Sea 5.3
Two If by Sea Two If By Sea
Romantic, Comedy 1996, USA
Léon: The Professional 8.6
Léon: The Professional Léon / Leon
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1994, France
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