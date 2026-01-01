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Filmography
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Michael Badalucco
Michael Badalucco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Badalucco
Michael Badalucco
Michael Badalucco
Date of Birth
20 December 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Léon: The Professional
(1994)
8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
(2001)
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2013
2005
2004
2001
2000
1996
1994
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
4.6
Addiction: A 60's Love Story
Addiction: A 60's Love Story
Biography, Crime, Drama
2015, USA
6.4
Fading Gigolo
Fading Gigolo
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Bewitched
Bewitched
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2005, USA
6
Pizza My Heart
Pizza My Heart
Family, Romantic
2005, USA
4.6
2BPerfectlyHonest
2BPerfectlyHonest
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA
8
The Man Who Wasn't There
The Man Who Wasn't There
Drama, Crime
2001, Great Britain / USA
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Comedy, Adventure
2000, Great Britain / USA / France
5.3
Two If by Sea
Two If By Sea
Romantic, Comedy
1996, USA
8.6
Léon: The Professional
Léon / Leon
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1994, France
Watch trailer
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