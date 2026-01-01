Menu
Mark Griffiths
Date of Birth
20 September 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
5.8
Going the Distance
(2004)
5.8
Nearlyweds
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2013
2004
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
5.8
Nearlyweds
Nearlyweds
Comedy, Romantic
2013, USA
5.8
Going the Distance
Going the Distance
Comedy
2004, USA
