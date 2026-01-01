Menu
Mark Griffiths
Mark Griffiths

Mark Griffiths

Mark Griffiths

Date of Birth
20 September 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Going the Distance 5.8
Going the Distance (2004)
Nearlyweds 5.8
Nearlyweds (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nearlyweds 5.8
Nearlyweds Nearlyweds
Comedy, Romantic 2013, USA
Going the Distance 5.8
Going the Distance Going the Distance
Comedy 2004, USA
