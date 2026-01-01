Menu
Alan van Sprang
Alan van Sprang
Date of Birth
19 June 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.9
Saw III
(2006)
6.7
Immortals
(2011)
6.4
Land of the Dead
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2016
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Actor
8
5.1
Tainted
Tainted
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, Canada
6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2016, USA
6.7
Immortals
Immortals
Action, Fantasy, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Survival of the Dead
Survival of the Dead
Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Phantom Punch
Phantom Punch
Biography, Drama
2008, Canada / USA
5.9
Diary of the Dead
Diary of the Dead
Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Saw III
Saw 3
Thriller, Crime, Horror
2006, USA
6.4
Land of the Dead
Land of the Dead
Thriller, Action, Drama, Horror
2005, USA / Canada / France
