Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alan van Sprang Alan van Sprang
Kinoafisha Persons Alan van Sprang

Alan van Sprang

Alan van Sprang

Date of Birth
19 June 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Saw III 6.9
Saw III (2006)
Immortals 6.7
Immortals (2011)
Land of the Dead 6.4
Land of the Dead (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tainted 5.1
Tainted Tainted
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, Canada
Shadowhunters 6.3
Shadowhunters
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2016, USA
Immortals 6.7
Immortals Immortals
Action, Fantasy, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Survival of the Dead 5.1
Survival of the Dead Survival of the Dead
Horror 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Phantom Punch 5.6
Phantom Punch Phantom Punch
Biography, Drama 2008, Canada / USA
Diary of the Dead 5.9
Diary of the Dead Diary of the Dead
Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Saw III 6.9
Saw III Saw 3
Thriller, Crime, Horror 2006, USA
Land of the Dead 6.4
Land of the Dead Land of the Dead
Thriller, Action, Drama, Horror 2005, USA / Canada / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more