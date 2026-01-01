Menu
Miguel Hermoso
Miguel Hermoso
Miguel Hermoso
Miguel Hermoso
Date of Birth
8 June 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
5.4
The End of a Mystery
(2003)
Filmography
5.4
The End of a Mystery
Luz prodigiosa, La
Drama
2003, Spain
