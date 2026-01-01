Menu
Miguel Hermoso
Miguel Hermoso

Miguel Hermoso

Miguel Hermoso

Date of Birth
8 June 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

The End of a Mystery 5.4
The End of a Mystery (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The End of a Mystery 5.4
The End of a Mystery Luz prodigiosa, La
Drama 2003, Spain
