Jørgen Reenberg
Kinoafisha Persons Jørgen Reenberg

Date of Birth
8 November 1927
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 November 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Europa 7.1
Europa (1991)
Oviri 6.1
Oviri (1986)

Genre
Year
Europa 7.1
Europa Zentropa / Europa
Thriller, Drama 1991, Denmark / France / Sweden
Oviri 6.1
Oviri Oviri
Biography, Drama 1986, Denmark / France
