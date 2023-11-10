Menu
Jørgen Reenberg
Jørgen Reenberg
Date of Birth
8 November 1927
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 November 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Europa
(1991)
6.1
Oviri
(1986)
7.1
Europa
Zentropa / Europa
Thriller, Drama
1991, Denmark / France / Sweden
6.1
Oviri
Oviri
Biography, Drama
1986, Denmark / France
