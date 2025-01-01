Menu
Awards and nominations of Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025 Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
