Giancarlo Esposito
Awards
Awards and nominations of Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Giancarlo Esposito
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
