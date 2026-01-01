Menu
Date of Birth
2 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The City of Lost Children 7.7
The City of Lost Children City of lost children / Cité des enfants perdus, La
Drama, Sci-Fi, Fairy Tale, Adventure 1995, France / Germany / Spain
Delicatessen 7.2
Delicatessen Delicatessen
Horror, Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1991, France
