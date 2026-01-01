Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marc Caro
Marc Caro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Caro
Marc Caro
Marc Caro
Date of Birth
2 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.7
The City of Lost Children
(1995)
7.2
Delicatessen
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1995
1991
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
7.7
The City of Lost Children
City of lost children / Cité des enfants perdus, La
Drama, Sci-Fi, Fairy Tale, Adventure
1995, France / Germany / Spain
7.2
Delicatessen
Delicatessen
Horror, Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1991, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree