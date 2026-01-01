Menu
Margit Lontay
Date of Birth
27 July 1918
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
11 January 1993
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.6
We Never Die
(1993)
6.7
Csontváry
(1980)
7.6
We Never Die
Sose halunk meg
Comedy, Drama
1993, Hungary
6.7
Csontváry
Csontvary
Drama
1980, Hungary
