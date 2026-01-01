Margit Lontay

Menu
Date of Birth
27 July 1918
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
11 January 1993
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
We Never Die 7.6
We Never Die Sose halunk meg
Comedy, Drama 1993, Hungary
Csontváry 6.7
Csontváry Csontvary
Drama 1980, Hungary
